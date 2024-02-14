Vancouver man charged with first-degree murder after hit-and-run of cyclist

Steven Henry Squires, 45, has been accused of first-degree murder following the fatal hit-and-run of a cyclist on Vancouver Island last week. He now faces both charges of murder and leaving the scene of the collision in connection to the death of Rodney Kelly, the cyclist who was struck on the Comox Valley Parkway on Thursday.

According to a report from the CBC, there was a 911 call from a passerby at 10:56 p.m. and the Comox Valley RCMP arrived at the scene. First responders administered emergency first aid to Kelly. Despite their efforts, Kelly succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Squires appeared in court for an initial hearing on Sunday evening and is set for a bail hearing on Feb. 29. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation from the Comox Valley RCMP and recently located the suspect vehicle involved in the collision.

Cpl. Alex Berube, spokesperson for the unit, refrained from commenting on the specifics leading to the first-degree murder charge against Squires, who remains in custody pending the bail hearing.