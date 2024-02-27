Victor Campenaerts really wants his clothes back

On Friday, Victor Campenaerts kindly asked fans to return any of his kit that they might find on the side of the road while watching a race during the Classics season. In an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, the Belgian rider said, “In the hustle and bustle of the race, it is impossible to hand over every piece of clothing to the support vehicle, so I will always throw my excess clothing towards the crowd.”

From the warmth of Spain to the cold of Belgium

Victor Campenaerts spent the winter training in warm and sunny Spain. The Lotto Dstny rider is well aware of the cold weather during the Classics season, which began on Saturday at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

“I usually start with four layers of clothing, which I will then discard one by one as the course progresses,” he explained. “In the hectic pace of the race, it is impossible to give every piece of clothing to the support car, so I will always throw my excess kit towards the spectators.”

There will be several months of harsh temps, and he’s going to need all those layers. “The problem is that I don’t want to lose all my team’s winter clothes so early in the season because if all the spring classics get so fresh and wet, I’ll be through my stock within a month,” he said.

A man with a plan

It’s clear he’s quite serious about this too, as he’s come up with a clever plan to make it easy for spectators to return his gear. “I will have a ticket sewn into all my clothes with this email address: vocsnorskledingkast@outlook.com. The people on the side who pick up my clothes can email me, and we can agree on how I get the clothes back,” he added. “In return, they get a coffee and a voucher for an autographed cycling jersey at the end of the season, when I no longer need that clothing.”