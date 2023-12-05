Victoria police: Fewer bike thefts in 2023

Bike theft in Victoria is on the decline, according to authorities. Victoria Police Chief Del Manak recently addressed the Victoria council during his quarterly presentation, revealing that there have been 451 reported bike thefts through the first week of November. That is a decrease from 2022, where there were 551 reports of ripped-off rides.

“It’s actually encouraging to see where we’re at with bike thefts,” Manak said. The peak of bike theft in Victoria occurred in 2015 with a whopping 857 reported stolen bikes.

Manak thinks the decrease may be because residents are now more vigilant. “People, I think, are attuned and aware of proactively preventing bikes from being stolen,” he said.

Manak also attributed the decrease in bike theft to the City of Victoria’s free bike valet service. The service operates from March 17 to December 23, seven days a week. Extended hours were in place during the summer months, including weekends.

Following a successful pilot project in 2022, it returned for 2023. In the previous year, the initiative operated from June to November, aligning with the city’s strategy to establish secure bike parking in the downtown area.

During his presentation, Manak also expressed optimism about the state of downtown, describing it as safe and vibrant. He informed the council that the department continues to conduct foot patrols and deploy additional resources in the core.

“Is it perfect? No,” he said. “It’s not perfect, but it is safe, it’s thriving, and people are coming downtown.”