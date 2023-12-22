Victoria Police on the lookout for hit-and-run driver following cyclist’s hospitalization

Authorities in Victoria are actively seeking a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident last month, where a cyclist was struck and subsequently hospitalized. The collision occurred around 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 16 near the intersection of Douglas and Alpha streets, outside the Mayfair shopping center, according to CTV News.

The cyclist, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was ejected from their bike and later transported to the hospital. Law enforcement is now on the lookout for the driver of a dark-colored Mini Cooper, last seen heading westbound in the 600 block of Alpha Street. A surveillance image of the vehicle was released by investigators on Thursday.

Efforts are underway to identify the driver, and individuals with information about the incident are urged to contact investigators at 250-995-7654. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.