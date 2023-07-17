Victoria’s Matthew Ney wins Tour de l’Abitibi

On Sunday, Team Canada’s Matthew Ney took home the brown jersey, winning the GC at the Tour de l’Abitibi. U.S. rider Alejandro Che won the seventh and final stage, a 120.5-km race from Le Sarre to Amos. There were several breakaway attempts made, but nothing stuck and the bunch reached the final finishing circuits as a gruppo compatto.

Che outsprinted Japan’s Satoaki Nagashima and French rider Paul Picard for the win. Ney finished safely in the bunch. Canada took the two top spots in the GC, with Ethan Powell finishing second, ahead of Che.

Canada also won the teams competition and Canadian Alexis Bouchard took the KOM jersey.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com