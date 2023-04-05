Vingegaard victorious atop Itzulia Basque Country “wall” finish

After many hills over the first two stages, Wednesday’s chapter of Itzulia Basque Country finally served up as close to a summit finish that we’ll get in this six-day WorldTour stage race. Atop a 1.1-km wall of 9.6 percent with a section of 26 percent, Jonas Vingegaard stood triumphant, nicking the leader’s jersey from Ide Schelling.

The Race So Far

On Monday another uphill finish didn’t prevent a bunch sprint, where Ineos’ Ethan Hayter grabbed the victory and the first race lead. Tuesday threw a long but gradual Cat. 2 at the riders near the end of the day, but its crest was 5 km from the finish line. This time 31 fellows finished together, Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe snatching the race lead from Hayter with the win. Enric Mas was the biggest name to miss out.

The Course

Wednesday offered six Cat. 3 climbs on the way to the short, sharp Amasa-Villabona showdown.

Check out the profile of #Itzulia2023 stage 3, and while you do that, keep in mind that the final climb has a maximum gradient of 26%! pic.twitter.com/DoFbkIkV4N — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) April 5, 2023

A six-pack of refugees floated off the front early. Georg “Certainly Not George” Zimmerman was best placed on GC. The series of Cat. 3 ascents meant that the KOM jersey Jon Barrenetxea earned on Tuesday was safe. Jumbo-Visma’s pace thinned out the peloton. By the fifth Cat. 3, only Zimmerman and Rémi Cavagna were left out front, as Simon Yates’ Jayco-AlUla seized the peloton reins.

Zimmy and Rémi weren’t going to stay away on the last of the Cat. 3s, Altzo, 1.7 km of 6.9 percent. Both Mikel Landa and Estaban Chaves attacked on the uncategorized hills between Altzo and the finishing wall, but to no avail.

The final climb was so steep and narrow that some riders were delayed when a Bora-Hansgrohe rider went into the barriers and then had to put a foot down. It was at this point that Vingegaard hit the gas, finishing two seconds ahead of Landa and Mas.

There’s many more climbs to come over the next three days.

2023 Itzulia Basque Country Stage 3

1) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Jumbo-Visma) 3:51:58

2) Mikel Landa (Spain/Bahrain-Victorious) +0:02

3) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) s.t.

2023 Itzulia Basque Country GC

1) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Jumbo-Visma) 12:46:43

2) Mikel Landa (Spain/Bahrain-Victorious) +0:05

3) David Gaudu (France/Groupama-FDJ) +0:16