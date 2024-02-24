Vos is boss of a thrilling Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Lotte Kopecky, Marianne Vos, Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin van Anrooij knocked chunks out of each other in the thrilling final 10 km of Saturday’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and Vos the legend prevailed to take her 249th career victory. Visma-Lease a Bike won both editions of the race on Saturday.

The Course

Measuring 132.2 km from Ghent to Ninove, the race took in most of the climbs, cobbles and cobbled climbs as the chaps’ edition. The most important points were near the finish, with Muur van Geraardsbergen, or Kapelmuur (1 km of 9.2 percent) arriving with 16.5 km to go and the Bosberg climb (1 km of 5.8%) four kilometres later.

Today is D-day! @OmloopHNB 🤩 🇧🇪 📍 Gent

⏰ 13H35

📏 127,1 KM

🏁 Ninove, +- 17:16 CET finish

⛰️ 8x hills

The peloton hit the first cobbled section Lange Munte intact, but the bonerattlers created a trio of fugitives and a chase between the escapees and the field. The Dutch-Israeli-Brazilian threesome quickly pulled out a big gap. The break received two reinforcements. At the 41-km-to-go mark the gap was 4:45 but it started to tumble.

The field had a couple of crashes heading into the final 35 km, creating gaps and delaying its chase.

A surge from Longo Borghini before the last four climbs gave the pursuit some momentum. Lotte Kopecky went to the front on the Berendries before the attacks began. Longo Borghini went over the top with a gap.

The Elverenberg-Vossenhol doomed the breakaway. Longo Borghini reached it with Vos and Demi Vollering on her six.

Longo Borghini dashed through the breakaway and was solo with 25 km remaining. The Italian had 15 riders including Kopecky, Vollering, Puck Pieterse and Vos trying to run her down.

The Lidl-Trek rider’s lead before the Muur was slight. SD Worx worked to bring her back. Kopecky accelerated to take over, leading Longo Borghini, Vos and van Anrooij over the top.

Kopecky scampered up the Bosberg, momentarily dislodging Longo Borghini. Kopecky tried to shake the others on the way to Ginove. Van Anrooij, Longo Borghini’s teammate, made a dig with 6 km remaining. Again the Italian had to fight to latch on but she immediately attacked and it was van Anrooij’s turn to come back. Van Anrooij skipped away and Vos grabbed her wheel. The quartet kept pushing each other.

Van Anrooij led under the red kite. Viewers moved to the edges of their seats.

Vos went long on the right hand barriers and no one could contain her. Kopecky was runner up and Longo Borghini rounded out the podium.

2024 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad1) Marianne Vos (The Netherlands/Visma-Lease a Bike) 3:27:15

2) Lotte Kopecky (Belgian/SD Worx-Protime) s.t.

3) Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy/Lidl-Trek) s.t.