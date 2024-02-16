Vuelta a España releases teams selection for 2024 edition

Last year’s Vuelta a España, where Jumbo-Visma swept both the podium and all three Grand Tours, featured no Canadians, mainly because there was no Israel-Premier Tech, the ProTeam not getting an automatic invite. But on Friday, the Vuelta released the teams selection list, and, no surprise, IPT received the golden ticket and will therefore race all three Grand Tours this season. The squad will join fellow ProTeams Lotto-Dstny, Equipo Kern Pharma and Euskatel-Euskadi on the startline in Lisbon, Portugal on August 17.

Last year Lotto-Dstny, Total Energies, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Burgos-BH got the call.

Canadians have won four stages of the Vuelta: Ryder Hesjedal in 2008 and 2014, and Michael Woods in 2018 and 2020.

So far the heavy hitters penciled in for the Vuelta are last year’s winner Sepp Kuss and runner-up Jonas Vingegaard, Wout Van Aert, João Almeida, Mikel Landa and Adam Yates.

The 79th Vuelta a España runs from August 17 to September 8.