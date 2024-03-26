Wahoo adds GoPro, lights and music control to Elemnt head units

Tuesday saw Wahoo Fitness revealing a host of software enhancements for its ELEMNT bike computers. These updates include GoPro Control, Smart Light Control, Music Control, and Training Plans integration, and are now accessible on the latest ROAM and BOLT devices. According to Wahoo, the updates were driven by feedback from users, and aims to enhance functionality and enrich the experience for cyclists.

GoPro control

GoPro Control is now part of the ELEMNT lineup, granting users the ability to manage their GoPro action cameras directly from their handlebars. You will soon be able to initiate recording, capture photos, and adjust camera settings without disrupting their ride.

TLight control

T

The latest Smart Light Control transforms ELEMNT computers into a central hub for bike lighting management. Cyclists can now sync their device with ANT+ compatible smart lights from brands like Bontrager and Garmin, enabling control functions such as toggling lights and adjusting modes right from their ELEMNT. With automatic light activation at the ride’s outset and deactivation at its conclusion, riders can maintain focus on the road safely.

Tunes!

Wahoo has also introduced Music Control to the ELEMNT series, enabling playback control directly from the bike computer. Featuring a dedicated music control page offering options like play/pause, skip, and volume adjustment, riders can enjoy their favorite tunes, podcasts, or audiobooks without the hassle of handling their phone.

Training plans integration

The new Training Plans integration allows third-party training platforms to send planned workouts directly to ELEMNT bike computers, expanding options for Wahoo users. With this new API functionality, users can optimize their training routines and enhance their outdoor training experience using workouts from a broader range of providers. New platforms such as Humango, FinalSurge, Nolio, and Join have chosen to integrate with our API, supplementing established integrations with Wahoo SYSTM and TrainingPeaks. Lastly, Wahoo introduced Dark Mode to ELEMNT computers, enhancing visibility in various lighting conditions.