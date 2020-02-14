Watch: Alexander Cowan on le Tour de Langkawi

Wildlife Generation rider Alexander Cowan has enjoyed his experience racing in le Tour de Langkawi. The 2017 winner of the Tour de Beauce time trial talks about racing in the heat, the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Tour de Langkawi and his plans for the 2020 season.

When asked about the small number of Canadians making the jump to the WorldTour, Cowan reflects on SpiderTech, a Canadian Pro Conti team from 2008-2012. “Canada seems so big, yet in the WorldTour scheme it’s very small,” says Cowan. “The is such a depth of talent in Canada, but it’s like they sometimes hit a glass wall,” he says. “We need a team to get us to that next level.”