Watch how fast this thief steals a bike

There has been a rash of bike thefts in the news lately. The Italian pursuit team had their $20,000 track bikes nicked at the UCI Track World Championships. Former TdF winner Geraint Thomas had his equally expensive (and also a Pinarello) stolen from a coffee shop. Luckily it was recovered. On Thursday, EF-Education First rider-turned-staff Tejay van Garderen had his white jersey BMC stolen.

Although some of the high-profile bike thefts seem to be part of a more organized crime ring, it seems it doesn’t take much for a fast-acting thief with an angle grinder to rip off someone’s ride.

In London on Friday, someone witnessed just how fast a bike can be stolen.

This happened on Romford road.. Tower Hamlets area a couple of days ago A guy using a angle grinder to cut a bike chain off pic.twitter.com/yOKCSpENo6 — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) November 22, 2021

The London Metropolitan police later said that “On Friday, November 19 at 10:21 p.m. police were called to a report of a bike theft on Roman Road, Tower Hamlets,” a statement read. “Officers attended and conducted enquiries; no arrests were made. “No victim has been identified and we have received no reports of a bike theft from the area around that time. All current lines of enquiry have been investigated. Should any new information come to light further enquiries will be made.”

It remains unclear why the spectator decided to film the theft, as opposed to ring the authorities.