Watch how much faster WorldTour riders are than regular cyclists, part deux
An impressive display of speed in at the El Giro de RigoPhoto by: @AtlantaRouleur
Once again, pros gave a fine demonstration of their power at Rigoberto Urán’s Gran Fondo in Colombia, the El Giro de Rigo. Several WorldTour riders came to ride in the event, including superstar Wout van Aert and Sergio Higuita García.
At a Grand Tour, pros can hold speeds ranging from 50-55 km/h in a time trial. An average rider in a local chrono might achieve speeds of about 35-40 km/h.
During a flat stage of a top race, it’s common to see domestiques setting the pace at the front of the peloton, maintaining speeds between 45 and 50 km/h for kilometre after kilometre.
In a final sprint, riders can generate watts well over 1500 in the dash to the finish line.
All-rounder Sergio Higuita García put on a show for local cyclists when he launched down the road, taking some of his fellow pros in tow. Just watch the difference in speed as the blast past the non-pro fondo riders.
Love this so much❤️
El Giro de Rigo🇨🇴@HiguitSergio launching into the draft & pulling the pros (including Belgian rockstar Wout appearance!) along🚂
Awesome seeing the best in the world having loads of fondo fun before re-engaging with structured prep ahead of the ‘24 season pic.twitter.com/hU152kIEdN
— Atlanta Rouleur Collection (@AtlantaRouleur) November 13, 2023