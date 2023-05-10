Watch Jay Vine barely avoid absolute disaster in the Giro d’Italia

Jay Vine avoided what would have certainly been a terrible accident during stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia. The Australian rider, famous for having been drafted to Alpecin–Fenix following his win at the 2020 Zwift Academy championship, nearly bit it on Tuesday.

The 175 km from race Venos to Lago Laceno was going smoothly for the 27-year-old when he dropped back for a chat with his director in the team car. Then, as he was resting his hand on the door, the driver suddenly drove to the left. The vehicle was actually trying to avoid another team car, which meant Vine almost lost it.

Check out the touch-and-go moment below.