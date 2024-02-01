Watch Matej Mohorič descend like an absolute ace

Matej Mohorič made cycling history when he used a dropper post to win Milan-San Remo in 2022 by riding away from the top riders in the world on the descent of the Poggio. But he’s pretty good going down without one, as he showed in Stage 1 of the Volta Comunitat Valenciana.

Now almost two years ago, Following a series of attacks on the Poggio, Mohorič skillfully broke away from a small group during the descent, narrowly avoiding mishaps. Initially, he veered into the gutter but expertly corrected himself with a precise hop. Subsequently, he came perilously close to colliding with the curb. His descent was remarkably swift, distancing himself from none other than Tadej Pogačar, Wout van Aert, and Mathieu van Der Poel.

On Monday, during the 166.0 km race from Benicàssim to Castellón He showed everyone the perfect way to go down hills. Carving every curve, outside to inside, he’s relaxed and looking ahead, planning his next line. The key to good descending with switchbacks is being calm and focused–as by the time you get through one corner, you need to set up for the next.

On Monday, the Bahrain Victorious rider would finish sixth, behind winner Alessandro Tonelli VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè. On Tuesday, during Stage 2, he would do even better, taking the win. Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) finished 59th, and Laurent Gervais (Project Echelon Racing) came in 62nd.

Take a moment to appreciate Mohorič’s perfect descent below.