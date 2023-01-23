Watch Mathieu van der Poel’s absolutely masterful ride through the sand at Benidorm

Mathieu van der Poel beat his arch-rival Wout van Aert on Sunday’s penultimate round of the 2022-23 World Cup in Benidorm, Spain. Canada’s Michael van den Ham had a solid ride, slotting in at 33rd.

The timing couldn’t be better for the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider, as the worlds are just two weeks away. Van Aert has been the dominant force this season, winning the majority of races, so the victory is probably a good confidence-booster for van der Poel. The course was fast and dry, which made for some incredible racing. There was a small sandy section, and MvdP was the only one to make it through consistently without dismounting. Of course, riding this kind of terrain is hardly unfamiliar to the pro ‘crossers, seeing as they all rode through the dunes in both Koksijde and Zonhoven.

Watch MvdP leave everyone in the dust below.