Watch Mattias Skjelmose Jensen fly over a cliff after missing a corner

Mattias Jensen went over a low brick wall and plummeted down into a forest after a rider in front of him made messed up his line during stage two of the Volta a Catalunya.

Despite the dramatic fall, the 21-year-old Danish rider from Trek-Seganfredo climbed back up. He emerged with his bike above his head just moments after.

In the video you can hear him telling the paramedics, “I’m OK, I’m OK. Just give me a new bike.”

What’s even more amazing is not only did he get back in the race, but he finished top-ten as well!

Check out the dramatic crash below.