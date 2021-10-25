Watch out for fake Shimano pedals

Shimano has issued a statement warning customers of knockoff pedals being sold with their branding, under the premise that they are legitimate.

Both SPD-SL and SPD pedals are available on the fraudulent website, at very reduced prices.

The company uses the Shimano logo, product pictures and other content without their authorization. The Japanese company is currently petitioning to have the website shut down, but warns customers they should not purchase anything from the site.

Shimano has also stated it is not responsible or liable for any trouble that arises from the use of a fake website, and that “customers take ample care.”

This is the URL where the fake pedals are being sold: (https://www.shimano-clearance.store/).