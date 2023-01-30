Watch the beautiful moment O Canada played for Ava Holmgren’s World Cup win
The Canadian took a huge victory with her sister Bella coming in thirdPhoto by: Sidney McGill
O Canada played nice and loud as Ava Holmgren celebrated her first UCI World Cup win in Besançon, France. Her sister Isabella took third and both riders are heavy favourites for the world cyclocross championships on Feb. 4. The race for the rainbow jersey takes place in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands.
The Holmgrens have had an incredible ‘cross season and the big win capped a great run of races. In the junior men’s race, Ian Ackert is also a big favourite for the win.
Sidney McGill took a video of the incredible sight and sound of the national anthem being played with the two sisters on the podium. Check it out below.
