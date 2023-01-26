Watch the beautiful tribute during a Zwift race to the late Kris Yip

Canadian bike racer Kris Yip died on Jan. 18, at the age of 47, and the tributes poured in on social media from friends, family and fellow cyclists. Yip was from Prince George, B.C., and had been riding and racing most of his life, having won the junior national criterium championships in 1993 and going on to race for the national team as a senior.

In his later years, Yip become quite the fixture on Zwift. He even qualified for represent Canada at the 2022 UCI esports world championships following a very strong ride at the the Pan Am Selection Race, where he finished 11th overall.

On Tuesday, during a Zwift Racing League event, many of the racers changed or altered their display names to include Kris’s name in a tribute to the cyclist. The commentators, Nathan Guerra and Dave Towle mention Yip during the event, and pointed out how beloved he was to the community.

You can watch the race where the late Yip was celebrated below.