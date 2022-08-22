Watch the hectic finish of Stage 2 of the Vuelta

Pro racing can be frenetic and chaotic, can be shoulder to shoulder. Stage 2 of the Vuelta was just that: a wild finish to the line as teams set themselves up for the finale. In the final gallop to the finish, Trek Segafredo opened the sprint up early for Dane Mads Pedersen but Sam Bennett went right down the middle of the road for the win. The 175.1 km stage went from ‘s-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht, in the Netherlands.

The finish is one thing, but the set-up for the sprinter’s teams to get to it is something else. It’s quite a battle to the line as the teams try and slot in their main men in the perfect spot for the sprint. QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl and Trek really seem to have their hands full in the final kilometer, and it’s amazing how close the riders are to each other at such high speed.

Check out the mad dash for the line with a bunch of sharp elbows.