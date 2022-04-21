The finish of the women’s Flèche Wallone was incredible

Italian Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) took her second WorldTour victory in ten days by winning Wednesday’s La Flèche Wallonne Féminine to become the Ardennes Queen after earning the Amstel Gold Race title. The race was full of attacks and excitement, but it all came down to the final lap, on the leg-breaker the Mur de Huy.

The women climbed the Mur de Huy twice. The finish line is at the top of the Mur, so it’s always an absolute slog to the finish up the tough hill. The climb itself is 1.3 km, with an average grade of 9.3 per cent. Some parts of it are 17 per cent, and one on bend it’s a staggering 26 per cent.

During the finale, Movistar’s Annemiek van Vleuten attacked hard to shake both Cavalli, but to no avail. Cavalli found her wheel with 300 m remaining. The Dutch rider couldn’t shake the Italian. Cavalli then dropped van Vleuten in the last 50 m.

You can watch the battle to the line below.