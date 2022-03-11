Watch the wrong turn that almost cost Tadej Pogačar the lead at Tirreno-Adriatico

There was some high drama in the final kilometers of Tirreno-Adriatico today, when blue jersey wearer Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Remco Evenepoel (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) went off course just before the final climb of the stage.

The three riders were clear of the pack when they missed a sharp right-hard turn with just under 7 km remaining. Frantic marshals tried to warn them of their error, but it was too late as they tried to brake hard and make the corner.

Evenepoel was leading the trio and seemed to be the rider who led his breakaway companions astray. Pogačar and Vingegaard did their best to do a U-turn and get back on course, but as Evenepoel was leading he lost valuable time and had to dig deep to get back to the pack.

Ultimately, the riders would catch back on and French rider Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsi) would take the stage. The Slovenian, Vingegaard and Evenepoel would finish together, just under half a minute behind.

Pogačar held onto his lead, nine seconds ahead of Evenepoel.

Check out the wild moment below.

Et on dit que c'est moi qui prend des raccourcis ! Eddy Merckx Evenepoel avait attaqué avec Eddy Merckx Pogastrong mais ils se sont (encore) trompés de route ! Tant mieux pour @WarrenBarguil devant ? #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/kcnXBhEfvA — 🅰ntoine VAYER 📸🖋️ (@festinaboy) March 11, 2022

1