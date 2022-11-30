Watch thief use bolt cutters in plain daylight to break lock to steal $2000 bike

In what may be one of the most brazen bike thefts caught on camera, a man used bolt cutters being taking off with a bike. Dean Haggerty was seen in a video walking up to a mountain bike, taking out the shears and cutting the lock in Worthing, England. According to police the bike was worth a few grand.

Police identified him easily, as it seems Ole Deaner has a track record of stealing bikes and booze. Cops said that Haggarty is a “a blight on society.” (He should put that on his business card.)

The 48-year-old man was caught, of course, and handed a 12-month jail sentence.

Check out Haggerty’s heist below.