Home > News

Watch thief use bolt cutters in plain daylight to break lock to steal $2000 bike

British man casually rips off bike and is caught on CCTV

November 30, 2022
Share on SMS

In what may be one of the most brazen bike thefts caught on camera, a man used bolt cutters being taking off with a bike. Dean Haggerty was seen in a video walking up to a mountain bike, taking out the shears and cutting the lock in Worthing, England. According to police the bike was worth a few grand.

Police identified him easily, as it seems Ole Deaner has a track record of stealing bikes and booze. Cops said that Haggarty is a “a blight on society.” (He should put that on his business card.)

The 48-year-old man was caught, of course, and handed a 12-month jail sentence.

Check out Haggerty’s heist below.

 