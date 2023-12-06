Watch this insanely cute video of a dog interrupting a pro cyclist washing his bike

There’s nothing better than a clean bike. For Pavel Bittner, however, his dog made it tough to achieve just that. The 21-year-old pro from DSM was attempting to clean his rig, but little Ollie wanted to jump into the spray instead.

The Czech rider turned pro for the WorldTour team in 2022, after riding with their development team the year before. In 2023, he just missed wearing the red, white, and blue national championship jersey of his country, finishing second in the elite race.

Dogs have made headlines in cycling stories in 2023. At the Tour de Chiens… oops, France, there were several canine appearances. For instance, when Adam Yates claimed the yellow jersey after Stage 2, his pet Samoyed, Zoe, was also decked out in a matching maillot jaune. MTB world champ Tom Pidcock brought along his dachshund Chestnut, and American Sepp Kuss brought his dog, Bimba.

During Stage 18, Valentin Madouas went to the side of the road to kiss his dog mid-race.

Since it’s the off-season, and there’s no mechanic around, Bittner wanted to clean his bike after a wet ride. But it seems like Ollie had other plans. Dogs sure love water spraying in the air, especially when they are thirsty.

Check out this adorable moment below.