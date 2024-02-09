Watch Zoe Bäckstedt tear up when Tom Pidcock surprises her with special gift

World MTB champion Tom Pidcock surprised the newly-crowned under-23 world CX champion with a very special helmet on Thursday.

The 19-year-old was having a meal with a group of people, including her father, former Paris-Roubaix winner Magnus. Pidcock approached, hiding a Red Bull-branded helmet behind his back.

Great Britain’s Bäckstedt won the rainbow jersey in dominant fashion on Sunday, soloing from Lap 1.

The Canyon-SRAM rider recently inked a deal with the energy drink company, and just like fellow riders, Pidcock and Wout van Aert, that means she will wear the special helmet during races.

“Sorry to disturb your meal. The deal is though, you have to wear it for the whole meal,” Pidcock says as he gives her the new lid. Backstedt laughs and thanks him but is eventually overcome with emotion. She posted on X about the moment, saying that it was the one day she didn’t wear waterproof mascara.

Check it out below.