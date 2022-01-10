Weekend CX Roundup: Euro national champs weekend
Wout wins his last ‘cross race of year, Vos beats BrandtPhoto by: Belgium Cycling
On Saturday and Sunday most countries in Europe hosted their 2022 national cyclocross championships. The ‘cross nationals are an important part of the lead-up to the world championships at the end of the month. Each winner will also wear their ‘cross jersey all year long (in ‘cross races) and will give them better positions and start money in the bigger races.
Here’s the rundown of some of the races.
Great Britain
Defending champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) skipped the race in order to focus the cyclo-cross World Championships at the end of the month in Fayetteville, Ark.
Men
1 Thomas Mein Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
2.Cameron Mason TRINITY Road Racing
3. Joseph Blackmore ROTOR Race Team
Women
Harriet Harnden took the championship jersey in a close race.
1. Harriet Harnden Trek Factory Racing CX
2. Annie Last
3. Anna Kay Starcasino CX Team
The Netherlands
Women
In a hotly contested race, Marianne Vos beat current world champ Lucinda Brand for the Dutch championship jersey.
Her 7th 🇳🇱 National title @marianne_vos #NKVeldrijden pic.twitter.com/sCiymQkVJO
— Bart Hazen (@Bartoli84) January 9, 2022
1. Marianne Vos
2. Lucinda Brand
3. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado
Men
Without Mathieu van der Poel racing, the title was up for grabs for a new crop of riders. Lars van der Haar out almost a minute into Come van Kessel.
1. Lars van der Haar
2. Corne van Kessel
3. Mees Hendrikx
Belgium
Surprising no one, Wout van Aert dominated the national champs, in what will be his last ‘cross race of the year.
Men
1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
2. Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
3. Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
Women
1. Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko – Crelan
2. Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
3. Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
France
Men
Joshua Dubau took the tricolor jersey after a strong ride at the French champs.
1. Joshua Dubau
2. Yan Gras
3. Fabien Doubey
Bonjour, je tiens à féliciter nos 3 coureurs : @AnthonyTurgis, @sandydujardin et @FabienDoubey qui ont fait un excellent championnat de France 🇫🇷, ils étaient tous les 3 en tête de course dès le 1er tour
Lire la suite : https://t.co/VhyMDfTyLA#AllezTotalEnergies #cyclocross pic.twitter.com/wYBYdIgNyZ
— Fan Club Team TotalEnergies (@FCTeamTotalEnrj) January 10, 2022
Women
In the women’s race, it was Line Burquier beating Helene Clauzel.
Women Elite
1. Line Burquier
2. Helene Clauzel
3. Amandine Fouquenet
Spain
Women
1. Lucía González
2. Aida Nuño
3. Sofía Rodríguez
Men
1. Felipe Orts
2. Kevin Suárez
3. Iván Feijoo
Denmark
Men
1. Simon Andreassen
Women
1. Caroline Bohé
Germany
Women
Marcel Meisen a gagné un 7e titre de champion d'Allemagne de #cyclocross après 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 et 2021. Il a devancé Jannick Geisler et Yannick Gruner. 🇩🇪#cxnats #veldrijden #ciclocross #cx pic.twitter.com/uDMFDRmssj
— Les Rois du Peloton (@LRoisDuPeloton) January 9, 2022
1. Elisabeth Brandau
Men
1. Marcel Meisen