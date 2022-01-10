Weekend CX Roundup: Euro national champs weekend

On Saturday and Sunday most countries in Europe hosted their 2022 national cyclocross championships. The ‘cross nationals are an important part of the lead-up to the world championships at the end of the month. Each winner will also wear their ‘cross jersey all year long (in ‘cross races) and will give them better positions and start money in the bigger races.

Here’s the rundown of some of the races.

Great Britain

Defending champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) skipped the race in order to focus the cyclo-cross World Championships at the end of the month in Fayetteville, Ark.

Men

1 Thomas Mein Tormans Cyclo Cross Team

2.Cameron Mason TRINITY Road Racing

3. Joseph Blackmore ROTOR Race Team

Women

Harriet Harnden took the championship jersey in a close race.

1. Harriet Harnden Trek Factory Racing CX

2. Annie Last

3. Anna Kay Starcasino CX Team

The Netherlands

Women

In a hotly contested race, Marianne Vos beat current world champ Lucinda Brand for the Dutch championship jersey.

1. Marianne Vos

2. Lucinda Brand

3. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado

Men

Without Mathieu van der Poel racing, the title was up for grabs for a new crop of riders. Lars van der Haar out almost a minute into Come van Kessel.

1. Lars van der Haar

2. Corne van Kessel

3. Mees Hendrikx

Belgium

Surprising no one, Wout van Aert dominated the national champs, in what will be his last ‘cross race of the year.

Men



1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

2. Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

3. Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team

Women

1. Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko – Crelan

2. Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel) Starcasino CX Team

3. Laura Verdonschot (Bel)

France

Men

Joshua Dubau took the tricolor jersey after a strong ride at the French champs.

1. Joshua Dubau

2. Yan Gras

3. Fabien Doubey

Bonjour, je tiens à féliciter nos 3 coureurs : @AnthonyTurgis, @sandydujardin et @FabienDoubey qui ont fait un excellent championnat de France 🇫🇷, ils étaient tous les 3 en tête de course dès le 1er tour

Lire la suite : https://t.co/VhyMDfTyLA#AllezTotalEnergies #cyclocross pic.twitter.com/wYBYdIgNyZ — Fan Club Team TotalEnergies (@FCTeamTotalEnrj) January 10, 2022

Women

In the women’s race, it was Line Burquier beating Helene Clauzel.

Women Elite

1. Line Burquier

2. Helene Clauzel

3. Amandine Fouquenet

Spain

Women

1. Lucía González

2. Aida Nuño

3. Sofía Rodríguez

Men

1. Felipe Orts

2. Kevin Suárez

3. Iván Feijoo

Denmark

Men

1. Simon Andreassen

Women

1. Caroline Bohé

Germany

Women

Marcel Meisen a gagné un 7e titre de champion d'Allemagne de #cyclocross après 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 et 2021. Il a devancé Jannick Geisler et Yannick Gruner. 🇩🇪#cxnats #veldrijden #ciclocross #cx pic.twitter.com/uDMFDRmssj — Les Rois du Peloton (@LRoisDuPeloton) January 9, 2022

1. Elisabeth Brandau

Men

1. Marcel Meisen