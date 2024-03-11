Weekend race recap: Jonas Vingegaard, Matteo Jorgenson, Emily Marcolini and Olivia Baril shine

Bike racing is in full swing! There was all kinds of action over the weekend. Here’s a recap of what you may have missed.

Team Visma-Lease a Bike dominates at Tirreno-Adriatico and Paris-Nice

In Tirreno-Adriatico, Jonas Vingegaard from Team Visma-Lease a Bike secured the Neptune’s trident trophy on Sunday, while the team’s recent addition, Matteo Jorgenson, clinched the Paris-Nice title in the final stage. UAE-Emirates took podiums in both races, dominated the Paris-Nice team time trial along with securing the team prize, and witnessed their emerging talent, Isaac del Toro from Mexico, secure a notable fourth position in the Race of the Two Seas.

Vingegaard dominated Italy’s Tirreno-Adriatico, with consecutive long-range mountain attack victories on Stages 5 and 6. UAE-Emirates’ Spaniard Juan Ayuso was runner-up and Jay Hindley rounded out the podium. The podium order was the same as Thursday and Friday’s stage finish order.

Matteo Jorgenson did for Visma-Lease a Bike. Eighth last year, the American ripped the yellow jersey from compatriot and friend Brandon McNulty (UAE-Emirates) on the final day in the mountains around Nice, attacking with Remco Evenepoel and Aleksandr Vlasov on the fourth of five categorized climbs and then resisting the Belgian on Col des Quatre-Chemins.

Emily Marcolini sits second overall at the Tour El Salvador

Boneshaker Project presented by ROXO’s Emily Marcolini is in second overall at the Tour El Salvador, after two stages. She took second in Stage 1 behind Elena Hartmann

(Roland.) She also sits second in the QOM competition and will wear the leader’s jersey in Stage 3.

Marcolini’s teammate Kiara Lylyk is the other Canuck in El Salvador, and she sits in 41st overall. There are three stages remaining. Stage 3 goes from Ilopango to San Luis Talpa for a total of 102 km.

Baril wins Stage 1, finishes top 10 at Vuelta Extremadura Féminas

Olivia Baril from Rouyn-Noranda had a great victory during the first stage of the Vuelta Extremadura Féminas in Spain on Friday. The initial leg of the three-day stage race covered 91.7km from Nuñomoral to Coria, featuring 1051 m of elevation gain. The Canadian cyclist secured a two-second lead over Australian rider Brodie Chapman (Lidl – Trek), while her teammate Mareille Meijering secured the third position. Baril would slip to 7th overall during Stage 2, which she would keep after the Stage 3 TT.

Baril wasn’t the only Canadian there. Isabella Holmgren made her debut with WorldTour team Lidl-Trek, finishing 28th overall. Camille Primeau (Primeau Vélo – Groupe Abadie) finished 38th on G.C., Mathilde Huot was 46th, Eneicat – CMTeam’s Adèle Normand was 53rd, Valerie Laroche (Primeau Vélo – Groupe Abadie) was 62nd, with her teammates Pénélope Primeau and Elizabeth Vaags

Finishing 77th and 80th.