What the Internet thinks about Walmart sponsoring the UCI ‘cross worlds

The megastore is title sponsor for Fayetteville

October 22, 2021

On Thursday, the UCI announced that Walmart would be the title sponsor of the 2022 UCI cyclocross world championships in Fayetteville, Ark. If you hadn’t heard, Walmart has been involved in cycling in a number of ways recently. RZC Investments, an investment company of Walmart heirs Tom and Steuart Walton, owns Rapha, Allied and Viathon. The brothers are also avid cyclists.

The sponsorship news came as a shock to many on the Internet, despite Walmart’s ongoing support of cycling. Walmart has invested millions in trail development in Arkansas, and was the driving force for the Fayetteville venue for the worlds. As always, however, the Internet had mixed opinions.

There was concern that Walmart had been silent on the anti-transgender legislation recently passed in Arkansas.

It turns out that the Walton Foundation, the family’s philanthropic organization, has in fact been quite vocal in its support of the LGBTQI+ community.

Walmart heir speaks out against Arkansas anti-transgender legislation while UCI remains silent

 

Many were quick to remind those who were unaware of the large injection of funds into trail building.

Walmart is keen to turn Arkansas into a ‘cross mecca. Is Arkansas poised to be…the Belgium of the United States?

Others were amused that something that is so linked with the U.S. is now involved with a traditionally European sport: Walmart as the new face of cyclocross.