What the Internet thinks about Walmart sponsoring the UCI ‘cross worlds

On Thursday, the UCI announced that Walmart would be the title sponsor of the 2022 UCI cyclocross world championships in Fayetteville, Ark. If you hadn’t heard, Walmart has been involved in cycling in a number of ways recently. RZC Investments, an investment company of Walmart heirs Tom and Steuart Walton, owns Rapha, Allied and Viathon. The brothers are also avid cyclists.

The sponsorship news came as a shock to many on the Internet, despite Walmart’s ongoing support of cycling. Walmart has invested millions in trail development in Arkansas, and was the driving force for the Fayetteville venue for the worlds. As always, however, the Internet had mixed opinions.

There was concern that Walmart had been silent on the anti-transgender legislation recently passed in Arkansas.

It turns out that the Walton Foundation, the family’s philanthropic organization, has in fact been quite vocal in its support of the LGBTQI+ community.

“We are alarmed by the string of policy targeting LGBTQ people in Arkansas. This trend is harmful and sends the wrong message to those willing to invest in or visit our state.” Read the full statement by Tom Walton, Home Region Program Committee Chair https://t.co/YaAnP5Md3l — Walton Foundation (@WaltonFamilyFdn) April 6, 2021

Many were quick to remind those who were unaware of the large injection of funds into trail building.

The venue itself is a hill just outside of downtown Fayetteville, upon which the city of Fayetteville built a mountainbike and cyclocross track, partly funded by the Walton family (known for Walmart). That is, if my (very limited) research is correct. 2/18 — Jens Dekker (@jens_dekker) October 15, 2021

Walmart is keen to turn Arkansas into a ‘cross mecca. Is Arkansas poised to be…the Belgium of the United States?

Was talking to someone from up the road in Bentonville and how that whole area of Arkansas is turning into a bit of a cycling mecca (w/ some @Walmart $ help!) and REALLY looking forward to #fayetteville2022 #cyclocross — Steve Fleck (@stevefleck) January 31, 2021

Others were amused that something that is so linked with the U.S. is now involved with a traditionally European sport: Walmart as the new face of cyclocross.