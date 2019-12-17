What you can do to support Canadian cyclocross athletes abroad

Although Maghalie Rochette has a lot of experience racing in Europe, she hasn’t been a participant in the Christmas Cross Project. She has, however, been involved with Cycling Canada’s cyclocross working group. Also, this past fall, she launched her CX Fever neck warmer ($25, maghalierochette.com).“All the profits from the warmer go to help Cyclocross Canada at Christmas and worlds,” she says. That little boost is important.

Cyclocross, unlike road, track, BMX and mountain bike, doesn’t get any government funding because it’s not an Olympic sport. Canadian CX athletes have to find support from other venues. From Dec. 17 to Jan. 2, nine Canadian riders will be competing in five cyclocross races in Belgium as part of Cycling Canada’s annual Christmas Cross camp. Two UCI Cyclocross World Cup stops, Namur and Zolder, will also be included in the camp. Four juniors, (Cody Scott, Matthew Leliveld, Claire Steciuk and Kelly Lawson), three under 23 racers (Malcolm Barton, Brody Sanderson, and Ruby West), and two elite men, (Cameron Jette and Michael van den Ham) will be representing Canada in Belgium.

“The goal of our program is to provide world-class support to our Elite cyclocross athletes, to introduce developing athletes to international competition, and to play a role in developing Canadian cycling staff and coaches who can support our athletes while competing abroad,” said Scott Kelly, Cyclocross Program Manager for Cycling Canada. “Projects like these provide the experiences necessary for these younger athletes to continue to climb the ranks.”

If you’re looking to make a donation directly to the Cycling Canada cyclocross program check out their donation page. As a not-for-profit organization Cycling Canada can issue tax receipts for any donation greater than $25 and the money will go directly towards supporting Cycling Canada’s National team programming during the Christmas season.