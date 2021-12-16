Which of these new pro kits is your favourite and why is it Movistar

Pro cycling teams are ramping up for 2022, and that means new bikes and new kit. Here’s some of them, along with a handy Canadian Cycling Magazine rating.

Trek Seganfredo is rolling with a slightly different, yet similar kit from 2021. It’s bold and clean and defintely visible in the peloton. 8/10

New kit day for Trek-Segafredo and I am once again obsessed over the training kits. 📸 @TrekSegafredo pic.twitter.com/ZKZ62GVkAg — Robyn (@robynjournalist) December 9, 2021

AG2R Citroën is returning with their beloved brown shorts. Although many were a bit put off at first with the redesign, it seems to grow on you. 7/10

⭐️ Maillot officiel 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ ⭐️

Continuons de rouler autrement 🙌 ⭐️ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Official kit ⭐️

Let's keep riding differently 🙌#AG2RCITROËNTEAM #RoulonsAutrement #RideDifferently – © Vincent Curutchet pic.twitter.com/bUK4gOaiLN — AG2R CITROËN TEAM (@AG2RCITROENTEAM) December 6, 2021

Although it’s sort of the same team, but not, Euskatel launched its familiar orange kit with some tweaks. The team is no longer WorldTour, rather Continental, but its flashy kit is world class. 8/10

Ineos Grenadier ditches its black jersey with highlights but a cooler-looking fade jersey. Not bad. 7/10.

Our new look. A kit like no other. Pre-order 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 now: https://t.co/v748c1GALp pic.twitter.com/gZbn6djVGR — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) December 10, 2021

Then there’s Drone Hopper, which has decided to fill every inch of their jersey with sponsors. There seems to be some room for one more sponsor just above the short line, so there’s that. 6/10

The new Drone Hopper – Androni Giocattoli shirts for 2022 are revealed! pic.twitter.com/8PUzyQdwBD — Ben De Praetere (@bendepraetere) December 13, 2021

UAE Women’s team unveiled its kit, and there’s some flair. The mismatching sleeves is a nice touch. 8/10

L'équipe du WorldTour féminin Alé BTC Ljubljana devient UAE Team ADQ. Voici son maillot et son effectif : https://t.co/6kf2IOYxoN pic.twitter.com/fzrZbSRLEv — DirectVelo (@directvelo) December 16, 2021

The most impressive jersey thus far is one of the longest-running teams in the peloton, the Movistar squad. They’ve returned to a darker, deeper hue for the 2022 season. But oh my, is it every sharp. 9.5/10