Which of these new pro kits is your favourite and why is it Movistar

Teams are showcasing their new jerseys

December 16, 2021
Pro cycling teams are ramping up for 2022, and that means new bikes and new kit. Here’s some of them, along with a handy Canadian Cycling Magazine rating.

Trek Seganfredo is rolling with a slightly different, yet similar kit from 2021. It’s bold and clean and defintely visible in the peloton. 8/10

AG2R Citroën is returning with their beloved brown shorts. Although many were a bit put off at first with the redesign, it seems to grow on you. 7/10

Although it’s sort of the same team, but not, Euskatel launched its familiar orange kit with some tweaks. The team is no longer WorldTour, rather Continental, but its flashy kit is world class. 8/10

Ineos Grenadier ditches its black jersey with highlights but a cooler-looking fade jersey. Not bad. 7/10.

Then there’s Drone Hopper, which has decided to fill every inch of their jersey with sponsors. There seems to be some room for one more sponsor just above the short line, so there’s that. 6/10

UAE Women’s team unveiled its kit, and there’s some flair. The mismatching sleeves is a nice touch. 8/10

The most impressive jersey thus far is one of the longest-running teams in the peloton, the Movistar squad. They’ve returned to a darker, deeper hue for the 2022 season. But oh my, is it every sharp. 9.5/10