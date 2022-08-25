While cycling in Toronto, Arnold Schwarzenegger gave a local the best compliment

Another day, another Arnold-on-a-bike spotting. For local resident Saverio, his one was definitely one for the scrapbook. According to BlogTO, Saverio spotted the instantly-recognizable Schwarzenegger biking around Toronto with his security entourage.

The Austrian-born actor and former Governor of California has been living in Ontario’s capital for months filming a new Netflix series called Utap. The new show is Schwarzenegger’s first foray into a scripted television series.

If you’ve just landed from Jupiter, Arnold became a megastar some huge Hollywood blockbusters like the Terminator and Predator franchises, as well as fan favourites such as True Lies or Kindergarten Cop. The show he’s working on currently also features Canada’s Jay Baruchel. The series is eight episodes long and is said to be a spy-themed comedy show, based on True Lies that featured Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis.

When Saverio spotted Schwarzenegger, he was shocked when it was Arnold himself who struck up a conversation with him. Usually with a celebrity it’s the other way around with fans.

“As soon as I looked at him and he noticed I noticed it was him and he’s like ‘looking good!’,” Saverio said.

Of course, Saverio then naturally asked The Terminator for a photo, much to the dislike of his security detail.

“His security said no but then Schwarzenegger turned around and complimented my biceps and he said ‘oh come on, look at his biceps,’ then he said ‘you’re only getting a picture because you have nice biceps!’.”

