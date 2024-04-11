Who is Redlands Stage 1 winner, Yukon’s Mara Roldan?

On Wednesday, Mara Roldan took a great win at the 38th edition of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, taking Stage 1 on the Highlands Circuit. She outkicked DNA’s Maeghan Easler and Fount Cycling Guide’s in the 63-km race which finished uphill. She heads into Stage 2, the Trek Onyx Summit Road Race, with the yellow jersey.

She began cycling when she was nine, on a mountain bike. By 13, she was racing on the dirt and loved it. She would continue to win races and advance through the ranks.

MTB and road racing

It wasn’t until 2019 that she tried road racing. Why? Because she wanted to qualify for Western Canada Summer Games, and the event required all competitors to ride on the road and MTB. She had a pretty good debut too, taking third in the road race.

Pro Women’s Leader Jerseys 🟡🟡🟡

Mara Roldan (@CyniscaC) 🔴🔴🔴

Queen of the Mountains

Emma Langley (@TeamTWENTY24) ⚪️⚪️⚪️

Best Amateur

Cecile Lejeune (CCB p/b LLG)



Roldan now rides for the Cynisca Cycling Continental team. After the race, she said she was thrilled with the way her team rode.

“It was such a great day for the team! I was excited going into the Highlands circuit because I had done it last year and had managed to finish 7th while wearing a cast (I had broken my hand five weeks prior),” Roldan said. “Yesterday was different, I was coming in much more prepared. Our team brought a fighting mindset and we were determined to give it everything on the day. We played our cards well I think, we managed our energy and my teammates did an incredible job of setting me up for that finish climb.”

This is her first leader’s jersey for the Yukon native. “I’m still in disbelief, I was not expecting to be wearing the yellow jersey, right on day 1,” she said. “I’m nervous for the days ahead, but mostly excited! And my team and I will give it everything in the next stages to keep wearing yellow!”