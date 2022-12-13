Whoa…Mark Cavendish is going to (a sort of Canadian) Human Powered Health

The Mark Cavendish story just got CanCon. The multiple green jersey winner may continue his career at Human Powered Health. The Dutch news outlet WielerFlits reported that Cav may be on the ProTeam. This follows a total collapse of the B&B Hotels-KTM.

DS Hendrik Redant of HPH may want a wildcard for the Tour de France with the Manx Missile. Although the team has been doing well of late through the direction of Canadian Eric Wohlberg and former pro Jake Erker, this would be a huge step for the team.

The squad is currently registered as a ProTeam but with Cav signed on…the sky is the limit,