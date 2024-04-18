Why are the G7 ministers all wearing pink jerseys?

This truly is cycling out of context. At the G7 foreign affairs ministers’ meeting in Capri, RCS MediaGroup president Urbano Cairo came to discuss the Giro d’Italia’s role as a global sporting ambassador. The event saw the Giro d’Italia adding, shall we say, a splash of pink to the proceedings, emphasizing the importance of sport as a messenger of peace.

RCS is the company that runs the Giro, along with several other Italian races such as Il Lombardia and Milano-Torino. Present at the meeting were, among others, Canada’s minister of foreign affairs, Mélanie Joly, Italy’s Antonio Tajani, minister of foreign affairs, and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom’s David Cameron. (Aside, that’s a mouthful. How do you fit that on your business card?)

We are pleased to welcome @CanadaFP minister of Foreign Affairs 🇨🇦 Mélanie Joly for a bilateral visit and #G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

We wish you a successful visit to Italy 🇮🇹 minister Joly! https://t.co/19trvVqGy7 — Canada in Italy (@CanadainItaly) April 17, 2024

Cairo said that, “The Giro d’Italia is a journey of over 100 years that goes along the stories not only of sport but of our entire country.”

He went on to add that the Corsa Rosa isn’t just a remarkable sporting event; it also serves as a global ambassador for “Made in Italy”, owing to its significant media influence.

The 107th edition of the race has 68 km of individual time trials, gravel sections, the Stelvio, and a double ascent of Monte Grappa on May 25.

Week 1 begins in Torino with a route paying tribute to the 1949 Torino football team tragedy, including a summit finish at Oropa on Stage 2. Sprinters take the stage for the next two days before Stage 6 introduces gravel sections. Stage 8 features a summit finish at Prati di Tivo, ending the week in Napoli after a 206-km ride.

Week 2 sees a summit finish on Bocca della Selva near Napoli on May 14.

Week 3 is dominated by mountains, including the Cima Coppi at the Stelvio on Stage 16 and a summit finish at Passo Del Brocon on Stage 17. Stage 20 includes a back-to-back ascent of Monte Grappa.

“The Giro enjoys widespread admiration and following internationally, providing enthusiasts worldwide with the opportunity to discover and appreciate our country’s territory, excellence, and expertise with each edition,” Cairo added. “The bicycle is the most eco-friendly means of transportation that has ever existed, and we have a great ambition and a great mission; making each event ever greener and more environmentally sustainable, hence also making our small contribution to the planet. Furthermore, sport has always carried messages of peace between nations and the Giro d’Italia will always work in this direction thanks to this important investiture given to us by Minister Antonio Tajani”.

Tajani said that the Giro is more than just a race–it’s a testament to his country.

“The Giro d’Italia is an exceptional showcase for Italy in the world: it contributes to economic growth, attracts tourism and investment, and enhances the territories it passes through. That is why it is the Ambassador of Italian sport to the world,” Tajani said. “Sports diplomacy is an important tool for promoting Italy, which adds to the tools and actions of the ministry for growth diplomacy. This is why, since the beginning of the year, the ministry has wanted to create a new office dedicated precisely to sports diplomacy.”

This year’s Giro will also feature the debut of Tadej Pogačar, who is hoping for a Giro-Tour double. One notable exclusion is that of Wout van Aert, who withdrew following a terrible crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen.

