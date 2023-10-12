Wout van Aert made the nicest video for Nathan van Hooydonck

Wout van Aert praised his teammate Nathan van Hooydonck on Sunday at the Belgian cycling awards night, the Gala van de Kristallen Fiets, and it couldn’t be more touching.

Nathan van Hooydonck was forced to retire from professional cycling due to a severe medical condition that will prevent him from competing at the elite level.

Van Hooydonck found himself in the hospital following a car accident that occurred on Sept. 12, which was a result of him experiencing a medical issue while driving. According to a statement from his Jumbo-Visma team, the 27-year-old Belgian cyclist underwent a procedure, during which he was implanted with an internal defibrillator (ICD) to address potential future cardiac arrhythmia issues. Van Hooydonck is the son of a famous Classic’s rider, Edwig, who won the Tour of Flanders twice.

His exceptional contributions to the team were acknowledged when he received the prestigious Best Domestique award at the gala.

In a heartfelt message, Wout van Aert praised his qualities, stating, “We always said he was someone you could build a house on. You can’t really describe him any better. He has a super positive attitude, is a top professional, and always takes care of all the details.” the Belgian said, “I have never ridden with a teammate who could derive so much satisfaction from helping someone else. It was unbelievable how he threw himself into his role. I don’t think I’ll ever encounter a teammate quite like him again.”

He conveyed his congratulations to Nathan for receiving the ‘Best Domestique’ award, recognizing the mixed emotions associated with it, as it signifies the zenith of his career when it ideally should have served as a launching pad.”