Wout van Aert forced out of Tour of Flanders by COVID-19
After an intense day of rumours, Wout van Aert confirmed he will miss this weekend’s Tour of Flanders. The Belgian, heavily favoured to win this year’s event, has contracted COVID-19
Van Aert made the announcement himself, in a video shared on his Jumbo-Visma team’s Twitter. Speaking from an empty white room, the Belgian star shared that, after waking up with a sore throat on Thursday, two rapid tests confirmed he’d contracted COVID-19. Two more PCR tests confirmed that diagnosis.
Van Aert shared that he’s experiencing only mild symptoms of a sore throat and mild cold at this point.
Rumors regarding his participation started when the Belgian, a pre-race favourite, did not take part in Jumbo-Visma’s route preview ride.
Jumbo-Visma isn’t the only team missing riders this weekend. The entire Israel-Premier Tech team is being forced to sit out the Tour of Flanders with illness.
