Wout van Aert needs to teach these triathletes how to remount

A small part of what makes great triathletes great is their ability to do a super fast transition from swim to bike, and bike to run. Usually your shoes will already be clipped in, so you can just jump on the bike and slip your feet in your shoes, and away you go.

Cyclocross is a little like that, in the sense that you’ll jump off your bike, then run up and remount. The best ‘crossers in the world do almost seamless transitions, hopping on and off without losing any speed.

Wout van Aert even had to change his shoes in the middle of a race, and then powered away to catch Tom Pidcock on the final lap and take his his seventh consecutive win in Saturday’s muddy Baal, Belgium round of the X2O Trofee at the Sven Nys cycling centre.

The Belgian is probably pretty busy getting ready to try and take the rainbow jersey at the UCI world ‘cross champs in Fayetteville, Ark., at the end of the month, but if he had a few hours it would be great if he offered a tutorial to some of these triathletes. Because…their transitioning skills seem to be a bit rusty.

Watch the clip below. All of it. It just keeps getting better.