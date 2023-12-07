Cycling Canada updates 2024 road, track, BMX, cyclocross and gravel national calendar

On Thursday Cycling Canada announced new additions and updates to the 2024 national calendar of events after its initial launch in September.

“Building a national events calendar in Canada has many layers of complexity but we continue to work towards making progress in our offerings year after year,” Jolène Dupuis, of Cycling Canada, said. “We strive to meet growing demands by working closely with all partners, including our provincial/territorial sport organizations and expanding pool of organizers, to determine the feasibility and sustainability of new initiatives. After successfully implementing new changes in 2023, we’re thrilled to announce more this year with new events, new titles and overall updates that we’ve put in place for the 2024 season.”

Three Canadian championships added to calendar

The following Canadian championships are now finalized:

2024 Canadian masters road Championships: July 5-7, Victoria, B.C.

*The 2024 Canadian masters road championships will continue to act as a qualifier for the 2024 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships.

2024 Canadian BMX freestyle championships: Oct. 26, Bromont, Que. (Centre national de cyclisme Bromont)

2024 Canadian cyclocross Championships: Nov. 16-17, Lévis, Que.

New Canadian champion titles

The following Canadian champion titles will be recognized in 2024:

Track elimination: elite men and women

Track points: elite men and women

Track: masters D elite men and women

Road race: under-17 men and women

Road individual time trial: under-17 men and women

Gravel: under-17 men and women