Young Belgian cyclist dies from heart failure in country’s first post-COVID-19 practice race

Belgian cyclist Niels De Vriendt died at the age of 20 on Saturday as he was taking part in a practice race Wortegem-Petegem ahead of the season restart. The amateur, who rode for the VDM-Van Durm-Michiels-Trawobo CT, collapsed, and despite immediate medical attention and 40 minutes of resuscitation work, he died of heart failure, said his team.

Another tragic loss of a young rider today 😢 We want to express our heartfelt condolences with the family, friends and teammates of Niels de Vriendt https://t.co/qNNd5fD3vv — Belgian Cycling (@BELCycling) July 4, 2020

Wortegem-Petegem was a practice race organized by cyclocross rider Tim Merlier’s mother that pros and amateurs were tackling to prepare for proper racing after the three-and-a-half month COVID-19 recess. De Vriendt fell with 13 km left to race and after an anguished pause the contest was cancelled. EF Pro Cycling’s Sep Vanmarcke was one of the participants, and he tweeted, “Again someone loses his life when he practices his sport/hobby/passion. Another young colleague who suddenly leaves us. It happens, unhappily and unexpectedly, but you never get used to it.”

On Facebook, De Vriendt’s team wrote, “The entire VDM family wishes strength to the affected family, riders and Niels’s many friends. Rest in peace Niels. We will miss you.”

Wortegem-Petegem mayor Luc Vander Meeren told Belgian media: “I have heard from local riders that Niels just fell. There was no contact with another rider, no third party was involved. An unfortunate fall.” Unless Niels De Vriendt’s parents request one, no autopsy will be undertaken to tell whether the heart failure caused the fall or vice versa. “I’m afraid we’ll never find the right cause. Unfortunately for the parents, that remains a mystery forever,” the mayor said.