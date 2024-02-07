Zwift and Wahoo join forces to introduce virtual shifting with the New Kickr Core Zwift One

On Wednesday, Zwift and Wahoo Fitness announced the Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One, a collaboration between the two companies.

The new trainer offers compatibility with 8- to 12-speed bikes, facilitated by the pre-installed Zwift Cog and Virtual Shifting, which comes with the Zwift Click accessory.

The Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One is ready to go right out of the box, simplifying the process of starting on Zwift. As With Zwift Click and Cog, users can shift gears in silence, giving you 24 virtual gears for some of those long climbs online.

Current Wahoo Kickr Core trainer owners can also upgrade to virtual shifting via Zwift Play.

The Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One will also come bundled with a one-year Zwift subscription, accessible via zwift.com and wahoofitness.com.

Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One, US $599