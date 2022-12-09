Zwift announces Scotland map ahead of 2023 UCI cycling esports world champs

On Friday, Zwift confirmed plans for its latest world, Scotland. The all-new map was created for the UCI cycling esports world championships, taking inspiration from the Scottish landscape and the city of Glasgow, which alongside other venues across Scotland will play host to the inaugural 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in August next year.

You’ll be able to check out the new map following stage eight of the Tour de Zwift.

Three courses in new world

The new world consists of three different courses that will be part of the new multi-format that the UCI announced in November. The event will feature three short and explosive events – The Punch, The Climb and The Podium.

This is the first time a virtual destination has been created specifically for a cycling esports competition.

“Having Zwift take inspiration from Glasgow and Scotland’s awe-inspiring scenery to create its next all-new online map will inspire current and would-be cyclists from around the world to immerse themselves in Scotland’s stunning landscapes,” Trudy Lindblade, Chief Executive Officer of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, said. “By joining forces with Zwift and putting Glasgow and Scotland on the world map in an innovative way, will further strengthen our ambition to reach a global and engaged audience to share our vision about the power of the bike being a catalyst for change.”