Zwift introduces training plan for pregnant cyclists

If you ride during pregnancy will your child grow up to become a cyclist? If so we can expect a whole new crop of young riders stemming from Zwift’s new training plan for pregnant cyclists. The plan, called “Baby on Board” is a 12-week collection of workouts designed by two highly decorated athletes and coaches: Kristen Armstrong and Dani Rowe.

Zwifting through pregnancy

Armstrong is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time World Champion, entrepreneur, and the best time-trialist in sports history. Rowe is a three-time World Champion, two-time European Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, and the World Record holder for the 3km Team Pursuit. Both coaches used Zwift for training throughout their pregnancies.

Expectant riders can subscribe to the plan for 24 total workouts aimed to be done twice a week or as often as feels comfortable. The rides, 30-40 minutes long, are designed around power zones and intervals that are safe for expecting cyclists.

The workouts were created for expectant mothers but anyone looking for less intense but still motivating ride is invited to join. Zwift notes that it’s important to consult with a doctor before starting a new workout routine.

Pendrel on cycling during pregnancy

Canadian cross country racer Catharine Pendrel announced that she is pregnant earlier in September, which explained her conspicuous absence from the 2020 UCI mountain bike world championships team. The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist is taking some time off of racing, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been riding.

REALTED: Why Catharine Pendrel is missing 2020 world championships

Much like the lower-intensity Baby on Board Zwift workouts, Pendrel is listening to her body and learning to adapt her level of activity. She is still aiming to race a full season next year, which, if all goes well, will likely include the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics.