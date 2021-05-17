Bike to Work Day is soon, and even Canadians working from home can participate

Bike to Work Day are annual spring events held in cities across the world to promote the bicycle as an option for commuting to work. This year, although many Canadians are working from home or unable to work at all due to lockdowns, cities are still promoting cycling as a healthy form of transit and adapting their events to meet local restrictions.

For most places, Bike to Work Day 2021 looks like encouraging cyclists to get outside for a ride, either to get somewhere specific or just to get some fresh air and a bit of exercise.

Calgary’s 2021 Bike to Work day happened earlier than most, on May 7. The fourteenth annual event was a sunny day success. Here are some Bike to Work events Canadian cyclists in other cities can look out for in the upcoming weeks.

Saskatoon, Sask.

Saskatoon is promoting BYXE Week between May 17-22, 2021. Residents can win prizes by posting a photo of themselves on social media using the hashtag #BYXEWeek any time during the week.

Southern Ontario

Ontario’s Bike Month events kick off with Bike to Work Day on May 31. This year, bike month runs from May 31-June 30.

Fredericton, N.B.

To celebrate Bike to Work Day on May 21, Fredericton Recreation will be giving away bike bells at along the city’s trail system.

Winnipeg, Man.

This year, Winnipeg’s Bike Week is June 7-13. The week will conclude with Bike to Work day on Monday, June 7.

B.C.

GoByBike Week runs May 31 – June 6 2021, B.C.-wide. The event encourages British Columbians to ride their bikes as much as possible during the week, whether it’s “to work, to school, for fun, for exercise, to stretch your legs between Zoom meetings or to clear your mind.”

PEI

An official Cycling PEI event, Bike to Work day in PEI will take place on Friday, May 21, 2021. Riders are encouraged to submit a selfie and will be entered to win a prize.

Ottawa, On.

June is Bike Month in Ottawa. The city is encouraging cyclists to log their bike rides throughout the month as individuals or as part of a team in order to win prizes and see their environmental impact.