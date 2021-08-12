How to watch the 2021 Vuelta a España

It’s that time of year already, the Vuelta a España, the third and final Grand Tour of the 2021 men’s WorldTour season, is kicking off this Saturday.

The three-week affair, which takes place in Spain between Aug. 14 and Sept. 5, 2021, will depart from Burgos in Northern Spain. Riders will race 21 stages and enjoy two rest days in the sweltering summer heat. The first and last stages of this year’s Vuelta are individual time trials—an interesting way to see which riders fade over 20 stages and which riders finish the second time trial stronger than the first when they cross the line in Santiago de Compostela.

The players

The GC is up for grabs and it’s anyone’s guess as to how the race will play out. All eyes will be on Primož Roglič (Jumbo–Visma), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), but Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Romain Bardet (DSM), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and many others are likely strong contenders in the race.

There will be two Canadians at this year’s Vuelta a España, as Israel Start-up Nation named Alex Cataford and James Piccoli to its lineup two days before the start of the event.

RELATED: Cataford and Piccoli named to Israel Start-up Nation’s Vuelta lineup

Watch from Canada

Canadians who want to watch the 2021 Vuelta a España can tune in using FloBikes. The first stage will air at 11:30 a.m. EDT/8:30 a.m. PDT, while coverage of most other stages kicks off around 8:50 a.m. EDT/5:50 a.m. PDT.