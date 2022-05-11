L’Étape Edmonton: The ride of lifetime

Ever wanted to ride a stage of the Tour de France? For most of us, that’s a pretty big ask. The Tour is the most famous cycling race in the world, with a 119-year history. Only the best of the best get to race the Tour, ride the Alps and the Pyrenees, and finish on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. To ride a stage of the Tour is something special even for the pros.

In 2022, you can be a part of the Tour here in Canada. L’Étape by Tour de France is coming to Edmonton on Aug. 14. In Alberta’s capital, you can compete for an authentic Santini yellow, polka-dot or green jersey. From Paris to the Gateway to the North, you’ll ride through Edmonton’s scenic roads, taking part in an incredible experience.

An event rooted in history

The Tour de France has been running events linked to the famous stage race since the ‘90s, but never here in Canada. Typically, the event takes place on the same course as one of the stages of the race, for example Alpe d”Huez. Thousands of riders ride on the same route as the pros, only a few days before. Now this unique experience arrives in Canada. This will be the first time that an Étape event will be run in this country.

A ride for everyone

L’Étape is not only for the serious racers, but also casual riders and kids. Whether you’re a beginner or a hard-core roadie, there’s an option for you. You can choose either the 150 km, 80 km or 45 km distance. If you want to ride with your kith and kin, you can also get involved with the Family Ride and Kids Race. There’s really something for everyone. Everyone who participates gets a T-shirt, water bottle, neck gaiter and medal, as well as a ticket for a post-race barbecue.

The routes will show you the scenic beauty around the City of Edmonton. You’ll get to ride on some major roads that you normally wouldn’t. Since they’ll be closed, you’ll really be able to enjoy the spin around the city.

In each of the events, there will be races within each race. Each age category will have competitions for the climber’s jersey (polka dot), sprint (green) and, of course, the winner will receive the coveted yellow jersey.

There is also a Classe Spéciale category for those looking for a VIP experience. Available to only 250 riders, this category comes with some special swag, as well as access to a gala dinner the night before the event, where you can mingle with former Tour de France champions. Riders in Classe Spéciale can choose any one of the L’Étape courses to ride.

Ride with a legend, learn the history

You won’t only be riding with other fans of the sport, but with a former Tour de France winner. Alberto Contador will be there on the road of Edmonton. The Spanish rider won the Tour twice, as well as the Vuelta a España three times.

At the event, you’ll find a special Tour de France museum. Inside, you’ll see relics of previous Tours—old water bottles, jerseys, bikes and more. You can get up close and personal with actual cycling history.

L’Étape Edmonton by Tour de France is one of 21 cycling events that has been designed by Tour de France experts to give you the experience of being a Tour de France rider. L’Etape Edmonton is set to be one of the most rewarding rides you’ll have all year.

The jerseys will be exactly the same as the ones that the riders at the Tour de France will win. To learn more, visit L’EtapeCanada.com

This story is presented by L’Étape Edmonton