New Zwift race series showcases ‘lost generation’ amid a second season of cancelled junior racing

The Lost Generation Trinity Racing Series is a new racing league designed to give young riders the opportunity to showcase their talents and take the next step in their cycling careers. Starting June 17, Zwift, the virtual racing platform, will host the four-week race series, which is designed to find the best male and female U-24 and Junior riders in the world.

‘Lost Generation’

Although the UCI WorldTour and Women’s WorldTour races have returned to their (relatively) regular scheduling, U24 and Junior races continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and a large number of high-profile races were cancelled in 2020 and 2021. There are far fewer opportunities for these younger cyclists to demonstrate their cycling abilities and be seen by potential professional teams.

The Lost Generation Trinity Racing Series is designed to provide a stage for the younger generation of cyclists to showcase their talents and secure professional contracts as they take the next step up in their careers and look to upgrade to the senior level.

The series is made up of five one-day races over three weeks and a five-day stage race in the fourth week.

Amid the second season of cancelled races, the Zwift races aim to showcase the very best Junior and U24 cyclists by replicating the training load of a young professional rider. In order to qualify for prizes, riders will be required to complete training sessions in the morning before each of the 10 races.

Trinity Racing

Trinity Racing is a team of cyclists, ranging from 18 to 24 years old, who compete in road, cyclocross, mountain bike, gravel and E-racing. According to Trinity Racing, a generation of young riders has missed out on the opportunity to take the next step in their cycling careers, and this race series is attempting to give a chance to this group of young riders.

“This is an incredibly important time in the life of a young rider who has the aspiration to turn professional,” says Ian Stannard, Trinity Racing Sports director. “Unfortunately young riders continue to be impacted by the pandemic with high profile races being cancelled for a second year running, limiting their chances to be spotted by professional teams. Working in partnership with Zwift, we want to be able to provide a stage for all young riders to shine and ultimately achieve their dreams.”

More information on the series and details of how to register to compete can be found on the Trinity Racing website.