Paris to Ancaster is spreading its event across Ontario for 2021

Almost exactly one year ago, on March 16, 2020, the Ontario Cycling Association announced the cancellation of all events in the immediate future. From the moment the organizers of Paris to Ancaster (P2A) announced the cancellation of the early-season gravel event, they began working on a plan for a safe 2021 format. The race won’t look the same as other years, but the 2021 Paris to Ancaster race plan still has some interesting twists and turns.

“We felt a huge responsibility as ‘Canada’s Spring Cycling Classic’ to be present this year in some form, to provide a template for other organizers, and to start the 2021 season off with something special,” said John Thorpe and Tim Farrar, P2A co-race directors.

Though the 2021 race was originally planned as an in-person event, the organizers felt that, with health and safety concerns in mind, an alternative format would be the best decision for this year’s Paris to Ancaster.

April 24 – 25 2021

There are a number of options for riders hoping to kick off the season with a P2A-style ride. On the weekend of April 24 – 25 Paris to Ancaster will host P2A-inspired gravel events across Ontario, as well as a virtual event. Those who sign up will get entry to the virtual race on April 24, and exclusive GPS maps for more than 10 ‘not-P2A’ rides across Ontario.

Xert’s Paris to Ancaster

Using the Xert platform, riders will be able to race the Paris to Ancaster course with a POV video of the actual race. Cyclists will be able to “feel the pain of the right hand turn onto Sharps Lane, coast along the rail trail, blast the mudslide, and cramp up on Martins Road Hill.”

“You’ll probably have your best run ever down the mud slide,” jokes Thorpe, referencing a notoriously slippery downhill segment of the race. Xert will provide onboard data such as power output, heart-rate, speed and leaderboard style interactive features.

Those who register for the event will also get to join in on one of two “pre-rides” on Xert in the weeks leading up to the event. The virtual race itself will take place Saturday April 24—riders will simultaneously take on the virtual course together and will be able to see their live position in the pack.

Not-P2A

Paris to Ancaster is also offering a ‘remote ride’ format for 2021. Race organizers and pro cyclists such as Siobhan Kelly, Mike Garrigan, Sean Rupple, Kurt Gwisdek and Rob Holmgren have developed “not-P2A” courses around Ontario. The courses were designed to “represented the gravel movement which Paris 2 Ancaster pioneered.”

The not-P2A routes are located in Ottawa, Toronto, Peterborough, Simcoe, Muskoka, Parry Sound, London, St Catharines, Waterloo and Brant County, and the organizers say there are more course announcements to come.

On April 25 riders across the province will head out for P2A-inspired rides. Cyclists are encouraged to ride the official not-P2A courses or design their own P2A-inspired gravel course. The organizers want riders to post “results, pictures, experiences, and trash talk” on social media using the hashtags #P2A21 & #notP2A.

While the April 25 date is suggested, it’s not mandatory. “If you can’t ride your local course on the 25th, do it any other day,”say the organizers. “Keep sharing your results with us. You’ll get to keep the GPS files and can plan to ride the other courses, all across the province, all throughout the summer.”

Registering for the event

Those who differed 2020 registration can register for free for the 2021 event and will also be gifted a swag bag. Early registration for this year’s event (before April 9) also comes with a swag bag and a commemorative number plate.

Riders also have the option to fundraise for the St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation, and will receive a GPS route for a 20km course in Hamilton if they choose to do so.