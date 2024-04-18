The Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health supporting Baycrest is back for 2024

In Canada, more than 1.1 million people are directly or indirectly affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health supporting Baycrest takes place on June 2, 2024 and supports the world leading research, innovation, care and education at Baycrest, benefiting all Canadians and people around the world. Dementia affects not only the individuals suffering with it, but the families and friends who are close to it.

An event that keeps going

Since 2022, this bike ride has offered an exceptional experience for several reasons. Participants get the once-in-a-summer chance to cycle on roads and highways that are typically inaccessible, including the wide, paved Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP), completely free from traffic. The beautiful lakeshore and the cityscapes are views you’d never otherwise experience in Toronto.

The importance of this bike ride

A significant aspect of this event is its dedicated cause: Alzheimer’s and other dementias. With over 300 researchers at Baycrest, the focus extends beyond treatment to encompass early detection and prevention efforts. This underscores the importance of the Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health, as it supports endeavors aimed at reshaping the understanding and treatment of dementia on a global scale. The act of participating in the Bike also helps fight dementia as research suggests that incorporating 150 minutes of physical activity a week can significantly reduce your risk of dementia.

Variety of options: including a new family-oriented one

There’s a variety of routes available for all cycling abilities. You can pick between 25 km, 50 km or 75 km and go as fast or as slow as you want. New this year is a 10 km family route. Family is a key factor in dealing with dementia as caregivers often come from home, no matter which generation, which is why Baycrest extends this event to the whole family. This ride is for riders of all fitness levels and all are welcome.

When and how this bike ride works

The start line opens to everyone at 6 a.m., and closes at 9 a.m..

The all-new Family 10 km route opens at 9:30 a.m., and access closes at 10 a.m. Set off early to catch a beautiful sunrise with the iconic city skyline in the background! Along the way you will be fully supported by friendly volunteers, and there’s also mechanical and medical assistance if need be.

Riding on the Gardiner and DVP, normally reserved for cars, will be a surreal and fun experience.

The Cycling Village and PedalPalooza

The Cycling Village returns with a diverse array of vendors offering cycling apparel, accessories, and professional services, along with insights into Baycrest research and innovations.

Additionally, new this year is PedalPalooza, featuring a bike safety overview by Toronto Police Services, a bike decorating station supported by ToyTown, and an obstacle course organized by Pedalheads, culminating in a bike parade. Participating children will receive personalized PedalPalooza souvenir pictures and bike plates.

Take a moment to explore the diverse shops and services arranged at the Enercare Centre. Enjoy live music, buskers, and face painters to set the mood for the main event.

Rest stops if you need them

If you want a break, you can definitely have one at the York Mills turnaround. There will be snacks and photo opportunities for you if you need a pause from riding. There are other rest stops along the route as well with refreshments. Then, when you’re set, jump back on and cruise down the DVP to the finish.

All types of bikes are welcomed, whether it’s a road, mountain, e-bike (some restrictions apply – check the website for details), or trusty commuter. Join us for a fun-filled day supporting Baycrest. Even if you arrive solo, you’re sure to make new connections and enjoy a fantastic morning on your bike. You can participate individually, with loved ones, or consider forming a corporate team with colleagues.

To register, check out bikeforbrainhealth.ca