The RBC GranFondo Whistler: Take the challenge and celebrate your ride

One of the great things about a Gran Fondo is getting to see beautiful countryside, ride on stunning roads, and see things you might not normally be able to. The RBC GranFondo Whistler offers some of the most beautiful scenery you’ll see in Canada. Whether it’s the family-friendly Medio category, a 55 km ride that starts and finishes in Whistler, or the marquee events that go from Vancouver to Whistler on the iconic Sea to Sky Highway, you’ll have a once in a lifetime experience.

And your trip doesn’t need to start and stop with your ride. Whether you’re from Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal or Edmonton, you can use the ride as a way to see some of the many wonderful amenities in Whistler.

After all, cycling is just part of the experience, and you’ll definitely want to let it soak in after the event. There’s no need to rush off after when you can find so many awesome spots to relax and recover in Whistler.

The Ride

Before you earn that reward, the ride awaits.. With 7000 riders taking part, as well as an army of supporters and loved ones, the RBC GranFondo Whistler is the largest in North America and for good reason. You’ll ride the iconic Sea to Sky coastal mountain corridor, and enjoy total lane closures that elevate the riding experience to world class levels.The views are truly spectacular as you wind your way to Whistler.

The ride also offers a good mix of people from across North America, and boasts 25 per cent female participation, making it the highest in North America. It’s a great ride for those looking for a solo challenge, as well as for couples and friends. The ride can be undulating at times, but there are five rest stops along the way to make sure you’re hydrated, fed and smiling the whole way.

The 2022 edition will be special, as it’s the first physical edition since 2019. The organizers want to give back to the riders who have been patiently anticipating events returning, and so all entrants will be getting a pair of KITS Eyecare cycling sunglasses valued at $200 each, plus a free virtual bike fit from MyVeloFit’s smartphone-embedded AI technology.

There’s plenty of other support at the event from companies you’ll undoubtedly recognize like long-term supporters Helijet, Red Truck Brewing, Trek Bikes, and Subway, as well as new partnerships from companies such as Wahoo, Jevitty, Hydralyte, and BakerTilly, showing the growth currently being experienced in the West Coast market.

After the ride, stay a while

You’ve taken the time to prepare and plan your experience at the RBC GranFondo Whistler, so why not enjoy the mountain town once the event is done? There’s a ton of things you can do the weekend or even week after the event.

Why not level up your adventure weekend with a whole whack of fun things to do. Whistler boasts some of the best mountain biking in North America, so you can rent a bike and try the berms. If you’re feeling super adventurous, there’s bungee jumping!

Whistler also has beautiful and serene trails which are perfect for a relaxing hike. Pack a lunch and hang out by one of Whistler’s five gorgeous lakes. There’s also the famous Peak 2 Peak Gondola which promises unforgettable panoramic views of the coastal mountains.

Spa visits

Book a calming massage, visit a sauna or steam room, dip into a hot tub or choose from a number of pampering treatments, all surrounded by Whistler’s peaceful quiet and fresh mountain air.

Go out and about for a beverage and food

Of course, you’re going to be hungry and thirsty after your ride, and Whistler has a wide array of pubs and restos to celebrate with other riders, and perhaps new friends. You’ll have burnt off a bunch of calories, so have a bevvy, grab a burger, or spoil yourself with some fine-dining–there’s lots of choice.

Reg up A.S.A.P.

The RBC GranFondo Whistler takes place September 10, 2022, and online registration closes September 7. The Forte category is long sold out, but there’s still spots open in the other categories. You can also register in-person at the Vancouver VeloSpoke Expo on September 9, but be warned that slots will be limited. To sign up, visit Whistler.com/GranFondo

Whistler offers a wide variety of top-notch accommodation options for a well-earned night of sleep. Secure your lodging for the RBC GranFondo with rooms starting at $179 CAD per night. Extend your weekend in Whistler and receive a free dining voucher. You can find the deals here on Whistler.com.

Presented by Tourism Whistler