These are Canada’s 2021 paracycling national champions

The 2021 road paracycling Canadian champions received their maple leaf jerseys today in Beauce, Qc. 20 racers took on damp and drizzly conditions to fight for their national titles.

The athletes competed in a number of categories, racing varying numbers of laps around a 6.1km circuit in Sainte-Georges, Qc. (just outside of Beauce).

Women’s C4-5

In the Women’s C4-5 Paralympian and C4 time trial world champion Marie-Claude Molnar (Quebec team) took home the gold medal.

Men’s C1-5

In the men’s C1-5 category, Alexandre Hayward (Team NB) managed to beat out opponent Lachlan Hotchkiss (Dr. Walker Sports Chiropractor) for the gold medal. Hayward completed ten laps of the circuit in 1:53:54 and Hotchkiss finished in 2:07:47

Men’s H1-2/Women’s H1-5

Meanwhile, in the handcycling men’s H1-2 and women’s H1-5 category, Alberta’s Kara Douville beat New Brunswick’s Matthew Kinnie by 36 seconds.

Men’s H3-5

The men’s H3-5 race involved a tight battle between Mark Ledo (Hangry Cycling) and Paralympians Charles Moreau (Quebec Team) and Joey Desjardins (Team Ontario). In the end, Ledo took the win with Moreau coming in just under a minute behind him. Desjardins rounded off the podium 1:34 after Moreau.

Women’s and men’s T1-2

In the women’s and men’s T1-2 race Louis-Albert Corriveau Jolin (Quebec team) got the maple leaf jersey and Thuy Do received a silver medal.

Women’s tandem

Carla Shibley (Team Alberta) and Meghan Lemisky rode ten laps of the circuit in 2:03:59 for the Canadian national championship win.

Men’s tandem

Lowell Taylor (Vision 2020) and Ed Veal were first across the line in the men’s tandem, just beating Daniel Chalifour (Team Quebec) and Jean-Michel Lachance with a final acceleration across the finish line. Roudning out the men’s podium were Mathieu Croteau Daigle (Team Quebec) and Michel Jean who finished 19 seconds later.